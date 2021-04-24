Halston: Netflix Sets Debut for Biopic Series from Ryan Murphy (Photos)

Ryan Murphy has another drama series coming to Netflix. Halston is set to premiere on the streaming service next month and Ewan McGregor stars in this biopic about the renowned fashion designer. The show stars Krysta Rodriguez, Rebecca Dayan, Bill Pullman, Gian Franco Rodriguez, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, Rory Culkin, Kelly Bishop, and Vera Farmiga.

Deadline shared the following details about the new Netflix series:

“Halston, directed and executive produced by Daniel Minahan, follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”

Halston will premiere on Netflix on May 14th. Check out the first photos for the new drama below.

