Helstrom: Hulu Announces Premiere Date for Marvel Series (Video)

Helstrom is coming to Hulu soon, and now a trailer and premiere date has been announced for the new Marvel animated series. Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy star in the series, which will arrive in October.

Hulu revealed more about the plot of this series in a press release. Check that out below.

“As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity – each with their own attitude and skills.”

The Hulu series will arrive on October 16. All ten episodes will arrive on that date. Check out a trailer for the series and more below.

