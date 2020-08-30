His Dark Materials: Season Two; HBO Teases Fantasy Series’ Return (Video)

His Dark Materials is getting ready for its return. Season two of the fantasy series will arrive in November, and a new trailer for the season has been released. Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda star on the series, and the regular cast will be joined by Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby this season.

HBO revealed the following about the return of His Dark Materials in a press release. Check that out below.

“Debuting this November, the second season of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.”

An actual premiere date will be revealed at a later date. Check out the trailer for season two below.

