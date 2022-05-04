Holey Moley: Season Four Ratings

The Holey Moley series and other game shows have been a staple of ABC’s summer schedule for years. However, the network recently cleaned house and cancelled Match Game, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, and The Ultimate Surfer. Will Holey Moley be axed next or, will it be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A humorous golf competition series, the Holey Moley TV show features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an obstacle-filled golf course. In each episode, contestants put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test as they face off in crazy challenges on the supersized course. The goal is to earn the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket, and a spot in the season’s finals. Returning are on-camera color commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. In season four (titled Holey Moley Fore-Ever), The Muppets join the series and head to the course, determined to help the show stay on air fore-ever. Joining in the fun are Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Animal, Swedish Chef, Pepé the King Prawn, and Camila the Chicken.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of Holey Moley on ABC averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.64 million viewers.

