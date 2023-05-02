Human Resources: Season Two; Netflix Reveals Premiere Date and Final Season Guests (Watch)

Human Resources has a premiere date for its second season, and several big-name guest stars have participated in the comedy’s final 10 episodes. It was announced just last week that season two will end the series.

A spin-off of the Big Mouth series, Human Resources stars Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis, Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park. The show revolves around the daily lives of the creatures that help humans journey through every aspect of life, from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes apparent that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

The Human Resources series was co-created and executive produced by Kroll, Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Guests in season two include Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jason Mantzoukas, and Isabella Rossellini. Returning guest stars will include Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale, and Cole Escola.

The second and final season of Human Resources debuts on June 9th.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching season two of Human Resources? Will you be sorry to see this animated Netflix comedy end?