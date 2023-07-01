Invasion: Season Two; Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date and First Photos for Sci-Fi Series (Video)

Invasion has a return date. Apple TV+ has announced that season two of the sci-fi series will return in August, releasing several first-look photos and a short teaser.

Starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, Tara Moayedi. Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind, the sci-fi series follows an alien invasion through the eyes of a diverse group of people around the planet. The show debuted in late 2021 and was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the Invasion’s return in a press release.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and a gripping first look at season two of its ambitious series “Invasion,” which will return globally on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Citadel”), and executive produced by Boat Rocker, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. “Invasion” will debut with the first episode of its ten episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023, on Apple TV+. The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind. “I couldn’t be more excited about the return of ‘Invasion’ on Apple TV+,” said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg. “It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.” The first season of “Invasion” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Since its premiere, the series has been praised as a “must-watch,” an “expertly crafted sci-fi series” and a “gorgeously filmed global thriller.” “Invasion” has also been hailed for its “fantastical, action-packed plot,” its “grand scale” and for its ability to be both “gripping and refreshingly patient.” Star Farahani was also lauded as a “standout star” and a “force on screen.” In addition to series creators Kinberg and Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O’Connell Marsh serve as executive producers.

More photos and the teaser for Invasion season two are below.

