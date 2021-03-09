Made for Love: HBO Max Teases Dark Comedy Relationship Series (Video)

After a long delay due the pandemic, Made for Love is coming to the HBO Max streaming service in April. Cristin Milioti stars in the series, which is based on the novel by Alissa Nutting.

HBO Max revealed more about the new dark comedy series in a press release and released a trailer.

“Max Original MADE FOR LOVE debuts this April on HBO Max. The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. It follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. MADE FOR LOVE stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Ray Romano. Recurring guest stars include Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi and Patti Harrison, and additional guest stars include Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson. The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Christina Lee is showrunner and Paramount Television Studios is the studio.

Check out a trailer for Made for Love season one below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Made for Love TV series on HBO Max once it arrives?