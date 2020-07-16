Muppets Now: Disney+ Previews New Half-Hour Series (Video)

Muppets Now is coming to Disney+ soon, and a new video has been released to tease the series. The video features Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and more talking about the new series.

Disney+ revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“In preparation for the world premiere of the Muppets’ first-ever streaming show, Muppets Now, Kermit the Frog will conduct a video chat to break the news that Disney+ has ordered six half-hour muppisodes premiering July 31. With a full roster of rotating guest stars, world-class production facilities, and pure unscripted mayhem, “Muppets Now” breaks new ground for the gang in their Disney+ debut. This season’s celebrity guests include entertainers, comedians, chefs, and more. Fans won’t want to miss all-new improvised comedy segments from their favorite Muppets including Miss Piggy, Beaker, Camilla, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo the Great, Kermit the Frog, Pepe the King Prawn, The Swedish Chef, Scooter, Uncle Deadly, among others.”

Check out the video chat with the Muppets gang below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the new Muppets series once it arrives?