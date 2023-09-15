Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

One Piece: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Live-Action Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

One Piece TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2023

One Piece is returning to Netflix for a second season. The streaming service has renewed the live-action series based on the anime of the same name. Those behind the series at Tomorrow Studios revealed that they had scripts ready for season two once the current strikes end.

Starring Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala, the series is set in a world where pirates and marines fight over control of the Blue Sea.

The renewal of the series was likely due to its popularity. There were 18.5 million viewers who tuned in to watch the series in its first week of release.

A video announcing the renewal of One Piece is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix series?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x