One Piece: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Live-Action Series (Watch)

One Piece is returning to Netflix for a second season. The streaming service has renewed the live-action series based on the anime of the same name. Those behind the series at Tomorrow Studios revealed that they had scripts ready for season two once the current strikes end.

Starring Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala, the series is set in a world where pirates and marines fight over control of the Blue Sea.

The renewal of the series was likely due to its popularity. There were 18.5 million viewers who tuned in to watch the series in its first week of release.

A video announcing the renewal of One Piece is below.

ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix series?