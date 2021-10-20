Ozark: Season Four; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

Ozark has its premiere date for its fourth and final season now set. Netflix announced the premiere date with the release of a new teaser. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes star in the series which follows a financier who gets caught up in the drug cartel.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming season of the drama in a press release.

“Season 4 of Ozark will be released in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. Part 1 will be released on Netflix on January 21. The new season stars Emmy Award(R) Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award(R) Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award(R) Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award(R) Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.”

Check out the trailer for the return of Ozark below.

