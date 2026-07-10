Task: Season Two; Julianne Nicholson Reprising Role from HBO’s Mare of Easttown

Task has added to its cast for season two, and viewers will see a familiar face from another HBO series. Julianne Nicholson will appear as Lori Ross from Mare of Easttown.

Mahershala Ali, Edgar Ramirez, Harry Melling, Adam Nagaitis, and Aminah Nieves have also been cast alongside Mark Ruffalo in the HBO crime drama.

In Task season two, Ruffalo’s Brandis will lead a new task force, but it isn’t clear who the target is.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. The casting announcement for Nicholson is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of this HBO series?