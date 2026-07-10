9/12: Barry Pepper and Andrea Riseborough Join Paramount+ Series About 9/11 First Responders Legal Fight

9/12 has added to its cast. Barry Pepper and Andrea Riseborough have joined the series, which tells the story behind the legal fight of the 9/11 first responders who became ill after that event.

Deadline revealed that Pepper will “play Coach, a former NYPD police officer and 9/11 first responder suffering from leukemia, a result of his work at ground zero. He is reluctant to sue the city but is convinced to become the face of the lawsuit in order to help other victims.”

Paramount+ revealed the following about Riseborough’s casting:

“Academy Award(R) Nominee Andrea Riseborough will star alongside Emmy(R) and Tony(R) Award Winner, Oscar(R) Nominee and executive producer Jeremy Strong (Succession, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, The Apprentice) in 9/12, the upcoming six-episode limited series for Paramount+ that tells the story of the David vs. Goliath fight that exposed corruption and won justice for 9/11’s ailing heroes. Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, The Regime) will play “Molly,” Coach’s resilient wife who is deeply concerned her husband’s health and family’s future. She demands help and finds hope in Jason’s (Jeremy Strong) legal expertise. 9/12 dramatizes a landmark case that reshaped the fight for accountability: a relentless legal war that stretched nearly a decade to secure almost $1 billion in compensation for first responders who fell gravely ill in the wake of 9/11.”

The premiere date for 9/12 will be revealed later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on Paramount+?