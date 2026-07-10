Sterling Point: Prime Video Unveils Trailer & Photos from Coming-of-Age Drama Series

Sterling Point arrives next month, and Prime Video is giving viewers a closer look at the coming-of-age drama. A trailer and more photos have been released for the series.

Ella Rubin, Keen Ruffalo, and Jay Duplass star in the series, which follows a young girl who inherits her grandfather’s island.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video debuted the official trailer and all-new photos for Sterling Point, its heartfelt coming-of-age drama series. The trailer features “Look at My Life,” a new single from Gracie Abrams’s upcoming album, Daughter from Hell, releasing July 17. Sterling Point premieres August 5, with all eight episodes streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is led by 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin). Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), Annie’s life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets. Sterling Point also stars Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, Night Swim), Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie (Billie Blue), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Sunny Dancer) Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Nikko Angelo Hinayo (Davey & Jonesie’s Locker), Mabel Strachan (The Ridge), Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (Three Pines), and Missi Pyle (Harlan Coben’s Shelter). Megan Park (My Old Ass) serves as a director, co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, under their Fake Empire banner and Dani Gorin and Tom Ackerley under LuckyChap.”

The trailer and more photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Prime Video series?