American Horror Story: Season 13 Premiere Date Set for FX Horror Series

American Horror Story has its return date set. The horror anthology series will return this September with its 13th season, and viewers will see actors reprise characters from some fan-favorite seasons.

John Carroll Lynch, Mat Fraser, Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters, and Leslie Grossman star in the new season, subtitled American Horror Story: 13.

FX shared the following about the upcoming season:

“FX’s “American Horror Story,” the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone’s most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, “American Horror Story: 13” continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise. “American Horror Story” is an award-winning franchise, a progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history. All previous installments of the series are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. Murphy, Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.”

American Horror Story returns on September 24th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FX series?