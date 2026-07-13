Baywatch: Blair Redford to Recur on FOX Sequel to Lifeguard Drama Series

Baywatch is adding to its cast. According to Deadline, Blair Redford will recur in the sequel series coming to FOX in January.

The following was revealed about his role:

“Redford will play Hunter, a rugged, seen-it-all camera guy who has worked everywhere from Hollywood film sets to war zones. He’s charming, easygoing, and knows how to handle himself. He’s introduced to the team at Baywatch while filming a news special on female first responders, but when things heat up between him and one of the guards, he finds a reason to stick around long after the cameras stop rolling.”

Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Livvy Dunne, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Noah Beck star in the series, which will follow Hobie Buchanan (Amell), who has followed in his father’s footsteps.

The premiere date for Baywatch will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this sequel series on FOX in early 2027?