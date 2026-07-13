Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross: Season Two Trailer and Poster Released by Roku Channel

Tracee Ellis Ross is back! Her Roku Channel series, Solo Traveling, returns later this month with its second season, and a new trailer and poster have been released.

The Roku Channel shared the following about the series’ return:

“Tracee Ellis Ross is an award-winning actress, producer, founder of PATTERN Beauty, and fashion icon. And she’s back, packing her bags and inviting audiences to join her solo trips to Australia, Thailand, and Switzerland to experience the joy of solo travel. “This is me enjoying my own company while I immerse, unplug, and indulge out in the world.””

The series returns on July 20th. The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of this Roku Channel series?