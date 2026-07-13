Crew Girl: Netflix Unveils Unveils Premiere Date & Photos from Canadian Drama Series

Crew Girl has its arrival date. The new series will arrive in September, and Netflix has released the first photos for the Canadian drama series.

Miku Martineau, Jessica Paré, Sam Braun, Kyle Clark, and Thomas Cadrot star in the series about a teen girl who joins an all-boys rowing team.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Sixteen-year-old Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) was a rising star in single sculls rowing until a family scandal capsized her future. Forced to relocate with her mom (Jessica Paré) to the East Coast, Teagan starts over at the prestigious Easton Prep, where she’s not just an outcast but stuck aground – there’s no girls’ rowing team. Her only way to the water is to take the helm of the school’s notoriously dysfunctional boys’ varsity crew as their coxswain. Thrust into a world of old money and brutal competition, Teagan must find a way to lead a team that doesn’t want her and somehow bring them together. As she juggles her own rowing ambitions, the demands of the boys’ crew, and her family’s escalating complications, she also finds herself unexpectedly caught in the orbit of the team’s two most competitive rivals: the arrogant team captain, Josh Regis (Sam Braun), and the quiet but intensely driven underdog, Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark).”

Crew Girl arrives on September 10th. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series?