Diarra from Detroit: Season Two Trailer and Poster Unveiled for Paramount+ Adventure Series

Diarra from Detroit has its return date set. The series will return later this month to Paramount+, and viewers are getting a look at what’s ahead with a new trailer.

DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark, Jon Chaffin, Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad and Harry Lennix star in the series, which follows Diarra as she tries to live her life in Detroit.

Paramount+ shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Diarra wants a hot girl summer, but Detroit has other plans. Today, Paramount+ debuted the trailer and key art for the second season of the critically-acclaimed original series Diarra From Detroit, from creator, writer, executive producer and award-winning actress Diarra Kilpatrick. Premiering Wednesday, July 29, the eight-episode season launches with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 9. This summer, Diarra is determined to leave the chaos behind and finally enjoy a little peace. Instead, a routine furniture recovery mission lands her in the middle of a grisly new crime, setting off another wildly unpredictable adventure through Detroit’s criminal underworld. As the mystery deepens, she’ll go undercover with a secret society, chase buried treasure, and navigate a love life that’s every bit as complicated as the case itself The newly released trailer offers a first look at the bigger mysteries, bolder comedy and even higher stakes awaiting Diarra and her crew in Season 2. Created by and starring Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit returns with DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark and Jon Chaffin alongside Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad and Harry Lennix. Season two also features an all-star lineup of guest stars, including Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Shoniqua Shandai, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris “CP” Powell and Jude Demorest. The series is executive produced by Kilpatrick, Kenya Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott, who also serves as showrunner, and produced by BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society. Following its breakout debut, Diarra From Detroit earned widespread critical acclaim for its fearless blend of comedy, mystery and unapologetically Detroit storytelling. Named one of the year’s Top 10 Shows by Deadline, Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter, the series also received multiple NAACP Image Award and Independent Spirit Award nominations, while Kilpatrick earned a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role.”

The trailer and poster for season two are below.

What do you think? Will you watch season two of this series on Paramount+?