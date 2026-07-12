American Horror Story: Season 13; Ariana Grande Departs FX Series Ahead of Filming

Ariana Grande is not joining the world of American Horror Story after all. Just days after the season 13 premiere date was announced, the singer said she was leaving the series due to scheduling conflicts and her upcoming tour dates.

According to Deadline, Grande had not yet filmed any of her scenes for the FX series. The following was revealed about the changes to her schedule:

“At the end of June, Grande rescheduled select July concerts. Her July 12 stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was rescheduled to July 14, and she shifted her July 22 and July 24 shows in Boston to July 23 and July 26. Grande’s tour continues with upcoming stops in New York, Canada, Chicago and London.”

John Carroll Lynch, Mat Fraser, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters, and Leslie Grossman star in the upcoming season. Details about the season’s plot are being kept secret, but several characters from previous seasons are said to be returning.

American Horror Story returns on September 24th.

What do you think? Were you looking forward to seeing Ariana Grande on the upcoming season of American Horror Story?