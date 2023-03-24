Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Netflix Releases Photos and Trailer (Watch)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released the first photos and a trailer for the six-episode prequel series.

Starring Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, India Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, and Hugh Sachs, the Queen Charlotte series is a prequel to Bridgerton, the popular alternate history drama series. It follows the early days of Queen Charlotte and her rise to power.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The romance that started it all. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Series Launch Date: May 4, 2023 Today, Netflix and Shondaland released the official trailer, key art, and new images for their upcoming prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer: Shonda Rhimes Director/Executive Producer: Tom Verica Executive Producer: Betsy Beers Logline: Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Cast: Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series. India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta. Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George. Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury. Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as Brimsley (older).”

The trailer and photos for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Netflix series in May?