Raid the Cage: Damon Wayans Jr and Jeannie Mai Jenkins to Host New CBS Game Show (Watch)

Raid the Cage has its hosts. CBS has announced that Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai Jenkins will host the new game show, which arrives next month. In the new series, two duos run into a cage to grab as much loot as possible before the door closes. Those who correctly answer trivia questions gain extra time.

CBS revealed more about the new series in a press release.

CBS announced today that actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. will host the action-packed new game show RAID THE CAGE, premiering on Friday, Oct. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). In addition to hosting, Wayans Jr. also serves as an executive producer of the series. Emmy winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins joins Wayans Jr. as co-host of the fresh take on a format that has thrilled viewers in over 15 countries internationally. Together, the duo brings an infectious chemistry to the series, where the goal is to get in, get out and get rich. Strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big in RAID THE CAGE. In the new game show, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night. Based on the Israeli format owned by United Studios, RAID THE CAGE is produced and distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). Jack Martin is the showrunner and executive producer. Damon Wayans Jr. is an executive producer. Ves D’Elia and Heath Luman are co-executive producers.

Get in, get out, get rich! 💰Meet your host and co-host for #RaidTheCage on CBS. *drum roll please* 🥁

— Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai Jenkins pic.twitter.com/kQ3PE68zcY — CBS (@CBS) September 7, 2023

