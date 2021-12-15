Raising Dion: Season Two Premiere Teased by Netflix (Photos)

Netflix set a second season premiere date for Raising Dion earlier this month, and now the streaming service has released some first-look photos. Starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter, the drama series follows a mother and her young son, Dion. The pair have their lives complicated when Dion develops superhero-like powers.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Check out more photos for Raising Dion season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Raising Dion on Netflix?