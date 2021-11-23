Ray Donovan: Showtime Teases Follow-Up Movie for Cancelled Series (Watch)

Ray Donovan fans, listen up! Showtime released a trailer and revealed the premiere date for the follow-up film for the series. Fans surprised by the cancellation will now receive closure.

Liev Schreiber, Katherine Moennig Jon Voight, Dash Mihok, Eddie Marsan, Pooch Hall, and Kerris Dorsey, are returning for the film, which will pick up after the events of season seven.

Showtime revealed more about the planned film in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has released the trailer and key art for RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE, set to premiere on Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will replay across all platforms on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. and Sunday, January 16 at 8:15 p.m. The film follows the hit drama series’ seven-season run on the network and stars Liev Schreiber in his Emmy(R) nominated role. Schreiber also co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film. Original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan as Ray’s brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray’s brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as the Donovan’s half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, along with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan and Oscar(R) winner Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan. During its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, the series earned multiple Emmy, Writers Guild and Critics’ Choice award nominations. The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago. The RAY DONOVAN film is executive produced by David Hollander, Liev Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.”

Check out the trailer for the wrap-up film below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the Ray Donovan film on Showtime in January?