Selling the OC: Season Two Trailer Reveals Potential New Agent in Netflix Spin-Off Series (Watch)

Selling the OC is returning soon to Netflix! The streaming service has released a trailer for the Selling Sunset spin-off series, and it looks like viewers will see a new agent in the office. The reality series has already been renewed for a third season.

The reality series follows the real estate agents who work for the Oppenheim Group in Orange County, California. Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland star in the series.

Netflix revealed the following about the eight-episode second season:

“Reputation is everything. Selling the OC is back with breathtaking real estate listings, shocking relationship rumors and a whole lot of ringing bells when Season 2 premieres on September 8th, only on Netflix. Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors.”

The trailer for Selling the OC season two is below.

