Sex Education: Season Three Premiere Date Set by Netflix (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

Sex Education TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Sex Education is getting ready for its third season premiere. Netflix has announced a premiere date and has released photos for the upcoming season.

Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Alistair Petrie, Chinenye Ezeudu, Sami Outalbali, and George Robinson star in the series which follows a shy and awkward teen exploring his sexuality.

The series returns on September 17th. Check out the photos for Sex Education season three from Netflix below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Sex Education on Netflix this September? Have you watched the first two seasons?



