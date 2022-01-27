Snowfall: Season Five; FX Releases Trailer for Drama Series’ Return (Watch)

Snowfall returns to FX for its fifth season next month and now, viewers are being given their first look with the release of a new trailer. Starring Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Alon Moni Aboutboul, and Isaiah John, the series follows the residents of Los Angeles in the 1980s during the rise of the crack cocaine epidemic.

FX revealed the following about season five in a press release:

“In season five of Snowfall, Franklin (Damson Idris) and family are rich beyond their wildest dreams and on the verge of having everything they’ve wanted as the ground begins to fall out from beneath their feet. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous, but the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.”

Check out the trailer for Snowfall season five below. The season premieres on February 23rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the fifth season premiere of Snowfall on FX?