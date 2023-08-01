Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Two; Celebrity Cast Announced for FOX Competition Series (Watch)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test returns to FOX in September, and the network has now revealed the 14 celebrity contestants for season two.

This fall, viewers will see Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall. The celebrity contestants will take on winter warfare in the mountains of New Zealand with Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and new arrival, Jovon “Q” Quarles leading the way.

In a press release, FOX revealed more about season two of the reality competition series.

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a second season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam. Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Fourteen celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive? Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers. Meet the 14 celebrity recruits joining the Special Forces: Former All-American and NFL Star Dez Bryant Television Personality and Contractor Tyler Cameron Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Savannah Chrisley Actress, Model, Influencer and Entrepreneur Blac Chyna Actor and 90’s Icon Brian Austin Green Seven Time NBA Champion Robert Horry Olympic Gold Medalist Speed Skater Erin Jackson Olympic and World Championship Gold Medalist Alpine Skier Bode Miller Television Personality and Host Jack Osbourne Actress and Pop Culture Phenomenon Tara Reid Lifestyle Television Host, Influencer and Producer Kelly Rizzo Reality TV Star, Restaurateur and Musician Tom Sandoval Recording Artist and Global Superstar JoJo Siwa Award-Winning Podcast Host, Author and Television Personality Nick Viall”

The trailer for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season two is below.

