Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five Teaser Released by Paramount+ (Watch)

Star Trek: Discovery is returning soon for its fifth season, and Paramount+ released the first photos and teaser for the new season at New York Comic Con. The photos show off new arrivals of Callum Keith Rennie, Eve Harlow, and Elias Toufexis. Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio also star in the series which follows the crew of the USS Discovery.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted a teaser trailer for season five of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY at today’s “Star Trek” universe panel at New York Comic Con. The new teaser, which was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who joined the panel virtually from set in Michael Burnham’s captain’s chair, unveils a first look at Rayner, played Callum Keith Rennie (“The Umbrella Academy,” “Jessica Jones”), along with Moll and L’ak, played by Eve Harlow (“The 100,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Elias Toufexis (“Shadowhunters,” “Blood of Zeus”).

Callum Keith Rennie joins the cast in a series regular role as Rayner. Rayner is a gruff, smart Starfleet Captain who holds a clear line between commander and crew – he leads, they follow. Rayner’s all about the mission, whatever it may be, and he doesn’t do niceties along the way; his feeling is, you get the job done and apologize later. He has a storied track record of wartime success, but in times of peace he struggles. Collaboration is not his strong suit. That said, if it serves the greater good he’s willing to learn … but it won’t be easy.

Moll is a former courier turned outlaw, who is highly intelligent and dangerous, with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit. She goes into every situation with a clear plan and stays focused and clear-headed on her goal, even when things go awry. She’s not intimidated by Captain Burnham or the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, and will face down anyone who stands in her way in order to get what she wants.

L’ak is a former courier turned outlaw, who is tough, impulsive and fiercely protective of his beloved partner, Moll. So long as he knows she’s safe, he doesn’t care about collateral damage or its consequences – a perspective that makes him very dangerous at times and will put him on the opposite side of Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery when they come into conflict.

This year’s STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel at New York Comic Con featured series cast members Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz and executive producers Michelle Paradise, Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry. Also joining the panel was series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who beamed in virtually from the season five set of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Josh Horowitz, MTV host and host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, served as the panel moderator.

In season five, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.”