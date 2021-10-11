Star Trek: Discovery: Season Four Art and Trailer Released by Paramount+ (Watch)

Star Trek: Discovery is returning with its fourth season next month, and Paramount+ has now released the first trailer and key art. The sci-f series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official trailer for season four of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The trailer was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green during the series’ New York Comic Con panel at the Javits Center. The upcoming season’s official key art, featuring Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, also made its debut during the panel. Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all. Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel featured series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and showrunner and executive producer, Michelle Paradise. The panel was moderated by culture journalist, Karama Horne. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Paradise also serves as showrunner.”

Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season four, which arrives November 18th, below.

