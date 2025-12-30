Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: The Road, Universal Basic Guys, National Treasure, The Sound of Music, NFL Football

Published:

The Road TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, December 21, 2025, ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Universal Basic Guys. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, NFL Football: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens. Specials: The 2025 FOX Winter Preview, The Sound of Music and National Treasure. Reruns: Boston Blue, Krapopolis, and Bob’s Burgers.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

