The Road: Season One Ratings

Music competition series have been huge hits for some of the networks and now, CBS has introduced one of its own — The Road. Will this series become a huge hit for the network or will it hit a sour note? Will The Road be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A music competition series, The Road is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban. The program follows 12 talented emerging musicians as they compete as opening acts for Urban at music venues across America. In his search for the next big artist, alongside Gretchen Wilson, who acts as “Tour Manager” for the series, Urban is joined throughout the season by Shelton and Sheridan, and country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne. They guide the seasoned musicians, and along with the audiences at live venues, determine who advances to the next city. In the end, only one will walk away with the grand prize. Without a shiny floor in sight, the show captures the high-stakes unfiltered musical journeys of these triple threats – singers, songwriters, and instrumentalists – offering a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. Viewers will see what happens when some of the best emerging musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule, all in pursuit of their dreams.

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 23, 2025, The Road has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

