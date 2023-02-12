Swarm: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for Horror Series from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Watch)

Swarm is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has set a March 17th premiere date for the horror series from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Atlanta).

Starring Dominique Fishback as Dre, the series follows the woman as her obsession with a pop star takes a creepy turn. Prime Video said the following about the series in a press release:

“Today, Amazon Studios released the teaser trailer for the new series Swarm, premiering all episodes on March 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, the series stars Dominique Fishback as Dre. Swarm is set as the Opening Night TV Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas on March 10. Janine Nabers serves as showrunner for the series and Donald Glover directed the pilot. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer serve as executive producers. Dominique Fishback also serves as a producer. Swarm comes from Amazon Studios and Gilga.”

Check out a preview of Swarm below.

