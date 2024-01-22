The Conners: Season Six; Nick Offerman Joins ABC Series for Upcoming Premiere (Watch)

The Conners returns to ABC next month, and a new teaser released for the season six premiere shows a special guest star. Per TV Insider, Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) will appear in the episode, but no real details about his character were revealed.

Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson, the comedy follows Dan Conner and his children as they continue to deal with the everyday struggles of life in the small town of Lanford, Illinois.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jayden Rey would not return as a series regular for season six. She plays D.J.’s daughter. Michael Fishman departed the series at the end of season four.

The Conners returns on February 7th. A preview of the premiere is below.

