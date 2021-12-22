The Goldbergs: Season Nine; Jeff Garlin to Appear in Episodes in Previously Shot Footage

The Goldbergs crew has figured out how to deal with the sudden departure of Jeff Garlin from the series. He had only one day left of filming on the original 18-episode order. ABC ordered four additional episodes for the ninth season. It is unknown if the comedy will be renewed for season 10.

Garlin left the series earlier this month after multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations. The actor was already on a reduced filming schedule this season. He would come to the set one day a week to film his scenes.

Fans will continue to see Garlin in upcoming episodes of the ABC comedy. Footage of The Goldbergs already shot will be used, per Variety. However, Garlin will not return to the set to film any additional scenes.

Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, and Patton Oswalt (voice), the series will return from its winter hiatus on January 5th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the rest of season nine of The Goldbergs on ABC?