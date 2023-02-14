The Last Kingdom: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Seven Kings Must Die Movie (Photos)

The characters of The Last Kingdom are returning for their final battle. The fifth and final season of the Netflix series was released last March. The Seven Kings Must Die film, which will conclude the series, will arrive on April 14th.

Starring Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson, the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, and it tells the story of the son of a ninth Century Saxon nobleman after he is kidnapped as a child. The Netflix series follows his journey as he tries to reclaim his family’s land.

Variety shared the plot of the film:

Uhtred must ride once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series’ much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies. Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England.

Dreymon shared a message to viewers via The Last Kingdom’s Twitter account:

“It has been such an honor to be part of telling this story for all these years. As for our loyal fans…what can I say? You are the reason we’ve reached this point and got to bring our saga to the end. This, as it always has been, is for you.” – Alexander Dreymon ⚔️

Check out additonal photos from Seven Kings Must Die below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the final chapter of The Last Kingdom on Netflix?