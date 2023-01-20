The Last Thing He Told Me, Extrapolations, Dear Edward: Apple TV+ Teases Premieres of New Drama Series (Watch)

Three new dramas are coming to Apple TV+ soon. The streaming service has released new details and shared photos for The Last Thing He Told Me, Extrapolations, and Dear Edward.

The Last Thing He Told Me stars Jennifer Garner, and it is based on the novel by Laura Dave. The drama tells the story of a mother who must build a stronger relationship with her teen daughter after her husband vanishes mysteriously. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim also star in the drama, which arrives on April 14th.

Extrapolations stars Meryl Streep (above), Sienna Miller, Kit Harington (below), Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Eiza González, Forest Whitaker, Adarsh Gourav, and Marion Cotillard. The series is set in the near future, where the impact of climate change has become a part of the everyday lives of humankind.

Eight episodes are planned for the drama. The drama arrives on the streaming service on March 17th.

As for Dear Edward, the series stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and Colin O’Brien, and it tells the story of a young boy who survives a plane crash that kills everyone else on board – including his family.

The drama comes from Jason Katims, and it arrives on February 3rd. Check out a trailer and photo for the series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out these three new dramas on Apple TV+?