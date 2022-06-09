The Split: Season Three; Sundance Now & BBC America Set Final Season Premiere (Watch)

The Split is returning for its third and final season and a trailer teasing the episodes has now been released. Two episodes will arrive on the Sundance Now and AMC+ streaming services on June 23rd and season three will kick off on BBC America a few days later, on June 27th.

Starring Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, and Chukwudi Iwuji, the drama series revolves around divorce and follows the lives of three sisters and their mother.

BBC America revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Sundance Now today released the premiere date, trailer, first look photos, and key art for the third and final season of their original series The Split, an emotional drama starring Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, Unforgotten) and Stephen Mangan (Episodes). Set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, the series is an authentic, multi-layered and witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce. The Split will debut with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, June 23 streaming on both Sundance Now and AMC+. The Split will make its linear debut on Monday, June 27 at 11:00pm ET/PT on BBC America with new episodes airing weekly. Following the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey, Being Human) and Rose (Fiona Button, Lip Service) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay, Leaving), series creator and writer Abi Morgan (The Hour, River, Suffragette) will make her directorial debut and conclude the trilogy with the most dramatic and heartbreaking season to date, as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted by her very own divorce. Adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma, Hector And The Search For Happiness), will return, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s (Mangan) formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement. As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their 20 years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes. As the battlelines are redrawn, we wonder if their dream of achieving the ‘good divorce’ is even possible. Will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair? Created, written and co-directed by Abi Morgan, The Split is produced by SISTER for BBC One, co-produced with Little Chick and AMC Networks, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer BBC and AMC Networks. Season three is executive produced by SISTER Co-Founder Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri-Haji, Utopia), writer and creator Abi Morgan (River, Suffragette, The Hour), Lucy Dyke (Black Mirror, Ripper Street) and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton, The Crown) boards as the lead director. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.”

Check out the trailer for The Split season three below.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see The Split TV series end?