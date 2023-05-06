The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season Two; Prime Video Sets Premiere Date (Watch)

The Summer I Turned Pretty is ready for its second season. Prime Video announced the premiere date for the drama in a new cast video. The eight-episode season will air weekly over the summer following its premiere date on July 14th.

Starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, the coming-of-age drama based on the novel series by Jenny Han follows Belly (Tung) as she finds herself caught between two brothers.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced the return of its hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, launching with three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023. Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, Season One of the series became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend. On July 14, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership. The series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher, who joined the cast this season in a recurring role. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard also star, with Kyra Sedgwick joining Season Two in a recurring role. The cast also revealed all eight episode titles for Season Two, allowing fans to speculate which of their favorite storylines from It’s Not Summer Without You, the second book in Han’s series, will translate to the screen, and what new surprises unique to the series may be in store for viewers this year. The episode titles are as follows: Episode 201 – “Love Lost” (Premiering July 14, 2023) Episode 202 – “Love Scene” (Premiering July 14, 2023) Episode 203 – “Love Sick” (Premiering July 14, 2023) Episode 204 – “Love Game” (Premiering July 21, 2023) Episode 205 – “Love Fool” (Premiering July 28, 2023) Episode 206 – “Love Fest” (Premiering August 4, 2023) Episode 207 – “Love Affair” (Premiering August 11, 2023) Episode 208 – “Love Triangle” (Premiering August 18, 2023) Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together – and to decide once and for all where her heart lies. Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip. Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she created two new series based on her books – Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces and co-showruns. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix’s global hit To All the Boys trilogy. Han lives in Brooklyn, New York.”

Check out the cast video for The Summer I Turned Pretty below.

