The Summit: CBS Orders Mountain Climbing Reality Show (Watch)

The Summit is headed to CBS. The network has ordered the mountain climbing reality show hosted by Manu Bennett. Sixteen people will compete and climb the New Zealand Alps to win their share of a $1 million prize.

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

“CBS announced today the new series order for THE SUMMIT, an action-adventure reality competition based on the hit Australian series, hosted by actor and New Zealander Manu Bennett.

“THE SUMMIT encompasses everything our viewers love in a reality show – everyday people overcoming and conquering their fears, a fierce game of strategy and an intense physical and emotional competition,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Set against a breathtaking mountain backdrop, this is a high-stakes, adrenaline-filled game with thrilling twists and turns that make for riveting and inspiring television.”

“We are so excited to embark on this exhilarating adventure with our partners at CBS on a proven format that has captivated audiences internationally,” said Sharon Levy, CEO of Endemol Shine North America. “We can’t wait for viewers to come along on this epic quest with an incredible group of contestants as they learn how far they’re willing to go and what they’re willing to do to reach THE SUMMIT.”

“I’m an avid mountain climber, but the reason I’m passionate about this series has little to do with climbing,” said Kevin Lee, executive producer of THE SUMMIT. “It’s the human drama and emotion that arise when ordinary people are pushed to their limits by intense game play that makes this series so compelling.”

Sixteen strangers will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying. But not everyone will make it, as these strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. Tracking them along this journey is the “Mountain’s Keeper” who will surprise the trekkers with brutal twists and force decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when they must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach THE SUMMIT in time, all the prize money will be lost.

Additional details including cast and the airdate will be announced in the future.”

THE SUMMIT is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Kevin Lee, Tina Nicotera and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre are executive producers. The series is based on a format by Endemol Shine Australia and Nine.”