The Way Home: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Released by Hallmark Channel (Watch)

The Way Home has a return date. Hallmark Channel announced that the family drama will return with season two in January, per Deadline.

Starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, the series follows three generations of the Landry family. Season two will pick up from the events of season one following an emotional confrontation between mother and daughter.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media said the following about the return of the series:

“The first season of The Way Home exceeded all our expectations on every level. The hard work of our talented writers, cast and entire crew gave viewers a compelling family drama they instantly became invested in and created a passionate fan base that grew with each and every episode.”

Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media, also said, “We all fell in love with the Landry women and their complex, emotional story and are thrilled that it resonated so strongly with viewers. We can’t wait for fans to continue this journey, which is filled with more heartfelt drama, emotion, and mystery. Season two does not disappoint.”

The teaser for The Way Home season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Way Home? Do you plan to watch season two?