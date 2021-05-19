The Wonder Years: ABC Reboots Coming-of-Age Comedy Series for 2021-22 (Watch)

“What would you do, if I sang out of tune?” ABC is headed back in time and has ordered a reboot of The Wonder Years, the iconic series that aired for 115 episodes, from 1988 until 1993. The new version stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray with Don Cheadle narrating.

A single-camera comedy, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s. It takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, — through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean (Williams). With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s (Cheadle) hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star Fred Savage. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Patterson and directed by Savage.

The new version of The Wonder Years will air this fall on Wednesdays at 8:30 PM. It will follow The Goldbergs and will precede The Conners. Interestingly, back in the late ’80s, the original version of Wonder Years preceded the Roseanne sitcom on ABC’s Tuesday night schedule.

A premiere date for The Wonder Years will be released at a later time. Here’s a preview:

What do you think? Do you like the look of this comedy reboot? Will you check out The Wonder Years when it debuts on ABC this fall?