Virgin River: Season Four; Netflix Releases Trailer Ahead of July Premiere (Watch)

Virgin River is returning soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer ahead of the romantic drama’s season four premiere on July 20th. There will be 12 episodes this time around and the show’s already been renewed for a fifth season.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale, the series follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Breckenridge), a widow and mother who has relocated to the remote Northern California town of Virgin River to start fresh.

Netflix revealed the following about the fourth season of Virgin River:

“Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

Check out the trailer for Virgin River season four below.

