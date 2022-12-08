Yellowjackets: Season Two of Showtime Drama Gets 2023 Premiere Date (Watch)

Showtime has announced a premiere date for the second season of the Yellowjackets TV series with the release of a trailer. Starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, the drama follows the survivors of a plane crash, following their lives both immediately after the event and more than two decades later.

Showtime revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

SHOWTIME announced today that the Emmy-nominated drama YELLOWJACKETS will return for its highly-anticipated second season starting Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season one, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history. Produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series is currently in production in Vancouver. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar(R) and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season long guest arc. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves. YELLOWJACKETS is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. Karyn Kusama directed the pilot.

Check out the trailer for Yellowjackets season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Yellowjackets to Showtime in March?