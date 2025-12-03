1000-lb Sisters: Season Eight Premiere Date & Trailer Revealed for TLC Reality Series

The return date for 1,000-lb Sisters is set. TLC released a trailer announcing the January premiere date for season eight of the reality series.

The series follows Tammy and Amy Slaton as they live their lives. TLC shared the following about season eight:

“TLC’s hit series 1000-LB SISTERS returns this January with an all-new season filled with major milestones, bold moves, and plenty of family drama. Sisters Amy and Tammy are stepping into transformative chapters of their lives, and nothing is off-limits when the new season of 1000-LB SISTERS premieres Tuesday, January 6 at 9PM ET/PT. Amy is deep in wedding-planning mode as she prepares to marry Brian in a Halloween celebration that promises to be anything but ordinary. From haunting details to a lively bachelorette bash in New Orleans, Amy is pulling out all the spooky stops to make her big day unforgettable. Tammy is embracing a life-altering new chapter of her own. Following her transformative skin-removal surgery, she’s officially ‘adulting’ – taking on a volunteer position at an animal shelter, and more responsibilities than ever at nearly 40. She’s also planning to move in with her girlfriend, Andrea, and their relationship takes center stage as Tammy steps into greater independence and new opportunities. Nevertheless, while love is in the air, tensions between the sisters are boiling over like never before. Family dynamics, envy, and personal growth collide, bringing the drama, heart, and humor that define 1000-LB SISTERS.”

The trailer for season eight is below.

