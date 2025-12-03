Fire Country: Season Four; Josh McDermitt to Recur on CBS Drama Series

Fire Country has added Josh McDermitt to its cast. He is joining fellow recurring stars Alona Tal and Conor Sherry. He will make his first appearance on this Friday’s episode.

Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, Leven Rambine, Katie Findlay, Phil Morris, and Constance Zimmer star in the CBS series, which follows the members of a prison-release firefighting program in Northern California.

Deadline revealed the following about McDermitt’s role:

“McDermitt will play the quietly upset and meek on the surface Landon who is Chloe’s (Tal) partner and a father figure to her son, Tyler (Sherry). They recently lost their home in the wildfires. He knows that Tyler has been angry and acting out lately, but is shocked to hear that he ran away.”

Fire Country airs on Friday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Are you hoping it is renewed for a fifth season?