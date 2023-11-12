3 Body Problem: Netflix Releases Clip and New Premiere Date for Series from Game of Thrones Creators (Watch)

3 Body Problem finally has a premiere date. The new series from the creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will arrive in March. The series was initially ordered in 2020, with production beginning in 2021, but its release has had several delays.

Starring Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, Eve Ridley, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, and Benedict Wong, the series is based on the novel by Cixin Liu.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

3 Body Problem will arrive on March 21, 2024. A clip for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Netflix in March?