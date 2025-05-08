60 Minutes: Season 57 Renewal; CBS Newsmagazine Set for 2025-26

The stopwatch will keep ticking into the 2025-26 TV season. To no surprise, CBS has renewed 60 Minutes for a 57th season. The venerable program’s 56th season is currently airing.

A newsmagazine series, the 60 Minutes TV show was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running network primetime series features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, Jon Wertheim, and Cecilia Vega, with Norah O’Donnell.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 57th season of 60 Minutes averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.38 million viewers. Compared to season 56, that’s down by 5% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the second-most-watched series on broadcast TV, behind Tracker.

The 57th season will air in its usual timeslot and will begin airing in the fall.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the 60 Minutes TV series? Are you glad this long-running series will be back for the 2025-26 TV season?

