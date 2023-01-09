Are You the One?: 22 Singles and Key Art Set for Global Dating Series on Paramount+ (Watch)

Are You the One? is coming soon to Paramount+ with 22 singles looking for love in the return of the dating series. The original version of the reality series aired for eight seasons, between 2014 and 2019, on MTV. Hosted by Kamie Crawford, this new incarnation will feature contestants from around the world.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Paramount+ today revealed a stacked lineup of international contestants for the upcoming global edition of the dating competition series ARE YOU THE ONE? The new season will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada and roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Latin America on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and in Australia on Thursday, Feb 14. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford will host the first-of-its-kind global edition that will take contestants to Gran Canaria, Spain. An official trailer and key art were also released. Meet the ARE YOU THE ONE? season nine contestants: Women Anissa Aguilar / United States of America

Brooke Rachman / United States of America

Ciara “CC” Cortez / United States of America

Courtney Rowe / United Kingdom

Danielle Bonaparte / United States of America

Dew Anderson / Spain

Jordanne Deveaux / United States of America

Julia-Ruth Smith / New Zealand

Mijntje Lupgens / Netherlands

Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe / Ireland

Taylor Kelly / United States of America Men Aqel Carson / United States of America

Brendan Mosca / Australia

Clayton Carey / Australia

Eduardo Dickson Jr. / United States of America

Hamudi Hasoon / New Zealand

Leo Svete / United States of America

Michael “Mikey” Owusu / United Kingdom

Nathan Grant / United Kingdom

Oliver “Ollie” Andersen / United Kingdom

Shamal “Samuel” Khan / United Kingdom

William Gagnon / United States of America In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.” Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize. The global expansion turned a new leaf last season and broke barriers with its U.S. edition when it became the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the nation. From coming-out moments to discoveries of sexual and gender identity, it told powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time on a reality dating show. ARE YOU THE ONE? is produced by ITV Netherlands. Amy Boyle and Noah Moskin are Executive Producers. Sitarah Pendelton and Diana Morelli are Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios with Matthew Parillo as Executive in Charge.

Check out a preview for Are You the One? Below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the return of this dating series on Paramount+? Have you seen the original version?