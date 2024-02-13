Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Six — Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A romantic comedy series airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku with Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona in recurring roles. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart. He eventually does, but life has a way of getting complicated.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Bob ♥ Abishola averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.212 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 12% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bob ♥ Abishola stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Bob ♥ Abishola has been cancelled so, it won’t return for a sixth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel Bob ♥ Abishola this year. It’s already been revealed the show is ending and won’t have a sixth season. Could this sitcom be revived someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Bob ♥ Abishola cancellation or renewal news.



