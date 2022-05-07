Cobra Kai: Season Five Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix (Watch)

Cobra Kai fans will not have to wait until the end of 2022 for the fifth season premiere of the series. Netflix announced that the series will return in September with the release of a teaser trailer.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Martin Kove, the series is a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Netflix surprised Cobra Kai fans this evening in Los Angeles at Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass with a first look teaser for the upcoming fifth season. This one-night-only celebration marked Night 7 of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival and brought together cast and producers for exclusive conversations, live performances and surprise guest appearances. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres globally September 9, only on Netflix. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Check out the teaser trailer for Cobra Kai season five below.

